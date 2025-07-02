FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $304.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

