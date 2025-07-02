FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 777 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

