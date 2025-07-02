FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.08. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

