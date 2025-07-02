First Bank & Trust Sells 7,508 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

