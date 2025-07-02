First Bank & Trust Sells 722 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

