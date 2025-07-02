First Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 507.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $6,425,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.