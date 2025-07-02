First Bank & Trust Has $984,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day moving average of $409.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

