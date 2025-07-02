Financial Survey: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) versus Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A -148.83% -95.60% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -106.70% -82.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvectis Pharma and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuvectis Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.80%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 627.12%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Chemomab Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$19.00 million ($1.13) -6.58 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.94 million ($0.76) -1.54

Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Nuvectis Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

