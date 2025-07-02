Financial Review: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) versus Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pilgrim’s Pride and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim’s Pride 0 6 1 0 2.14 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pilgrim’s Pride is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim’s Pride $17.88 billion 0.60 $1.09 billion $5.07 8.97 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.48 $11.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pilgrim’s Pride has higher revenue and earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim’s Pride 6.72% 36.95% 13.39% Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A. Pilgrim and Aubrey Pilgrim on October 2, 1946, and is headquartered in Greeley, CO.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.