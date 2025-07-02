Financial Comparison: Franklin Covey (FC) & Its Competitors

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Covey to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Covey and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $287.23 million $23.40 million 18.12 Franklin Covey Competitors $2.97 billion $272.15 million 23.04

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Covey’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 6.21% 22.58% 7.38% Franklin Covey Competitors 7.97% 28.35% 8.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Covey Competitors 69 676 1250 61 2.63

Franklin Covey currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Franklin Covey rivals beat Franklin Covey on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

