Financial Analysis: Montauk Renewables (MNTK) & Its Competitors

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is one of 75 public companies in the "Other Alt Energy" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Montauk Renewables to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million $9.73 million 47.60 Montauk Renewables Competitors $3.58 billion $332.42 million 11.04

Montauk Renewables’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables. Montauk Renewables is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 4.13% 2.84% 2.06% Montauk Renewables Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montauk Renewables’ competitors have a beta of -71.90, meaning that their average share price is 7,290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montauk Renewables and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 3 0 0 2.00 Montauk Renewables Competitors 255 976 1625 53 2.51

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

