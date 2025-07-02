Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 15,914 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

