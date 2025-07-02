Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 904,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.