Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf makes up approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Down 0.4%

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

