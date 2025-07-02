Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

