FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.2% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.96. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

