Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fedenia Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,011.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $995.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $964.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

