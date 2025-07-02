Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fedenia Advisers LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

