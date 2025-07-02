Fedenia Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fedenia Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after acquiring an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

