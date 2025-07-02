EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.03. EVE shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 57,280 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

EVE Stock Down 3.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVE by 1,292.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 352,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVE by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EVE by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 198,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

