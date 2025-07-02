Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,719 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

DexCom Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

