Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 507.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

