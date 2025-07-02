Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 25.70%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.24. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

