Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Compound Global Advisors LLC

Compound Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.3% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $395.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.