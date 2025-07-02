Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $186.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

