Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 781.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,951. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.