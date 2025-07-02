DISCO (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Head to Head Contrast

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) and DISCO (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DISCO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A DISCO 31.51% 27.83% 20.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paragon Technologies and DISCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 DISCO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon Technologies and DISCO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies $126.47 million 0.09 $1.12 million ($0.33) -19.85 DISCO $2.58 billion 12.21 $817.68 million $0.74 39.30

DISCO has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies. Paragon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISCO beats Paragon Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses. The company provides towline conveyance used in heavy industrial products manufacturing and warehouses; and technologies composing patented A-Frame and Mobile-Matic robotic picking system. In addition, the company distributes servers, workstations, storage, networking, and audio-visual products, and power protection systems; notebook and desktop computers, printers, projectors, gaming products, and accessories; consumer electronics and home appliances; and offers managed services, printing, electronic documents management, and electronic invoicing, as well as high-capacity storage solutions to businesses. Further, it acquires, invests in, and manages residential real estate; and invests in businesses and marketable securities under the investment management policy. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About DISCO

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

