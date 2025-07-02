Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Boosted by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.5% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 20.9%

Shares of DFIC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.