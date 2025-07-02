Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Announces Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Trading Down 8.9%
Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Digerati Technologies
