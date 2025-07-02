Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

ABBV opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

