Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 150 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $246.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.