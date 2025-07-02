Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 162 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.