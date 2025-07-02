Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 162 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Down 4.4%
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.