Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

