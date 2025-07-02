Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 63 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $252.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.95. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

