Defender Capital LLC. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 8.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $775.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 187.29, a P/E/G ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $725.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.