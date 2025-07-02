Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.