DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,708 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 125,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,154,000 after acquiring an additional 224,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

