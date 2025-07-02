DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 11,928 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.34% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

