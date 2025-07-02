DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $86,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after buying an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

