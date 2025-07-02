DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.