DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $38.47 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,533 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $38,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.