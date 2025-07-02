DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,174 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $81,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

