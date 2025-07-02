DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,579 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.97% of OUTFRONT Media worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,021.55. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.