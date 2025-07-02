DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $537.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.