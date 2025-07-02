DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 56,574 Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,574 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.87% of California Resources worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

