DA Davidson Decreases Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

