CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 3.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,821 shares of company stock worth $112,370,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $492.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $516.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

