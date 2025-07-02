Critical Survey: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) versus Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Risk and Volatility

Wacoal has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal 4.06% 3.39% 2.48% Under Armour -3.90% 7.04% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.14 billion 1.51 $46.13 million $4.29 38.81 Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.56 -$201.27 million ($0.47) -14.34

This table compares Wacoal and Under Armour”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wacoal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacoal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Under Armour beats Wacoal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

