Critical Contrast: Rocket Companies (RKT) vs. Its Peers

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rocket Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $5.10 billion $29.37 million -485.33 Rocket Companies Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -69.77

This table compares Rocket Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rocket Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rocket Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92 Rocket Companies Competitors 153 677 985 15 2.47

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Rocket Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27% Rocket Companies Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Summary

Rocket Companies rivals beat Rocket Companies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

