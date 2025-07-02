Critical Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and Edible Garden”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.76 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Edible Garden $13.86 million 0.32 -$11.05 million ($59.31) -0.04

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forafric Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forafric Global and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -77.36% -411.49% -102.69%

Risk and Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edible Garden has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forafric Global beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Edible Garden

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.